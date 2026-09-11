Indore: No Drainage System In UTD Campus Housing 28 Depts | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV)'s UTD Campus, situated on Khandwa Road, continues to function without a proper sewage system despite accommodating 28 academic departments and institutes. While plans to lay a dedicated drainage network are underway, the project has run into controversy over the tender process even before groundwork could begin.

Members of the Executive Council (EC) raised strong objections after only a single agency submitted a proposal for the project. Following the backlash, the university administration constituted a three-member committee to investigate the matter.

Sanitation troubles and tender controversy

Currently, the UTD Campus lacks a systematic network to dispose of wastewater and sewage generated across its various departments, leading to frequent sanitation issues and waste spilling into the open. To resolve this long-pending issue, the university floated an open tender to establish a comprehensive drainage system. However, only one agency expressed interest and submitted a bid.

The issue came to light during the Executive Council meeting held on Sept 7, when the tender was opened. Council members questioned the validity of proceeding with a single bidder, arguing that a competitive bidding process requires at least three participating agencies to ensure transparency and fair pricing. The university's finance department also recorded critical remarks on the file regarding the procedure.

Cost dynamics and government agency options

During the council discussion, some members suggested entrusting the drainage project to a government body, such as the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) or the Public Works Department (PWD).

It was highlighted during deliberations that public sector agencies typically execute such work at a service charge rate of around 6%. In contrast, the single private bidder offered to design and construct the drainage system at a lower rate of approximately 3%.

Probe launched

To address the procedural concerns, the university administration formed a three-member committee tasked with reviewing the tender terms, the single agency's proposal, financial bids, and all technical aspects. According to university officials, the panel has been mandated to submit its findings within 15 days.

Over the matter, registrar Prajwal Khare stated, "An open tender was floated to develop the drainage system. Only one agency applied, and it has agreed to work at lower rates. Nevertheless, the newly formed committee will thoroughly examine the entire tender process. Further action and construction work will commence only after the committee submits its report."