Indore: No active cases for first time after the outbreak

Sample being collected for corona test at a fever clinic in Indore | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a long battle for more than two and a half years, Indore has finally got rid of the tentacles of the deadly Covid-19 as the city has no active cases left.

No new cases of the disease were found in the past 11 days, while the last two patients who had been getting treatment in home isolation were declared discharged on Monday which left zero active cases in the city.

The last positive cases in the city were found on November 9 when five people fell prey to the disease. The last death due to the disease was reported about four months ago and the patient had been suffering from co-morbidities.

‘Don’t let down your guard’

‘The number of Covid-19 cases in the city has dropped to zero for the first time. Now, we don’t have any admitted or active case of the pandemic disease and we believe that the situation will remain the same. We’ve stopped conducting random sampling and samples of only those people are being taken who are getting admitted to hospital for treatment of any other disease. However, people must remain alert during the wedding season’

— Dr BS Saitya, chief medical and health officer

Covid-19 in Indore

First case reported on: March 24, 2020

Total no. of +ve cases: 212,511

Total samples tested: 3,864,248

Total deaths reported: 1,469