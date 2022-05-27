Indore: Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stones of Rs 2.3K cr of road & flyover projects

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with union minister Nitin Gadkari | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will lay the foundation stone of three road projects and one flyover project of the city on Sunday. A sum of Rs 2,300 crores will be spent on the construction of these projects. Minister Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of Indore-Burhanpur road, Indore-Harda road, repairing work of service road of Bypass and a flyover on Rau Circle.

Minister Gadkari will lay the foundation of these road projects virtually from Delhi, while a formal invitation has been sent to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to present in the foundation laying ceremony physically. The programme will be held at Rau Circle.

MP Shankar Lalwani who had been pushing for the construction of these road projects with the Union Ministry for a long time informed here on Thursday that Minister Gadkari and Chief Minister will perform

bhoomi pujan for the construction of a four-lane national highway from Tejaji Nagar to Burhanpur via Balwara. The construction of this four-lane road will cost around Rs 1,163 crores. Along with this, the road stretch between Tejaji Nagar to Balwara will be strengthened at the cost of Rs 31.54 crores. The Union Minister will also perform the bhoomi pujan for the construction of a four-lane national highway between the city and Harda. This four-lane road will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,012 crores. Construction of this highway will help the city to have direct road connectivity with Nagpur, via Harda and Betul.

In addition to this, the Union minister will perform bhoomi pujan for the construction of a four-lane flyover at Rau that will be completed at the cost of Rs 44 crores.

"The construction of a flyover at Rau will ease traffic jams at Rau circle. The traffic situation is the worst during the evening and night because of heavy vehicles coming from Pithampur industrial area going towards Maharashtra and southern states. NHAI will soon release a sum of Rs 43 crores and would give it to IMC for the maintenance of service road adjoining eastern bypass of the city," MP Lalwani said.

