Indore: Missing girl sent to shelter home

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl, who was recovered near Navlakha bus stand recently, was sent to the shelter home with the help of the Childline officials on Thursday. The Childline officials said they came to know that the girl hails from Khargone after which her parents were contacted.

On May 24, Sanyogitaganj police informed Childline that a 17-year-old girl was recovered from the Navlakha bus stand area and sought help to send the girl to the shelter home. Childline team members Abhishek Lovanshi and Ashvini Wankhede reached the police station and they took the girl for a medical test. After the instructions of the Child Welfare Committee, the girl was sent to the shelter home safely. On May 25, the Childline officials again took the girl for the remaining medical test and talked to her when she informed them that she hails from Khargone district.

After that the officials talked to her family members and informed them about the girl. Later, the girl's family were asked to present themselves before CWC.