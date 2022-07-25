Indore: Nine-year-old girl tortured by aunt, branded with hot object

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was booked on Sunday for torturing her nine-year-old niece (daughter of her husband’s sister) and allegedly branding her private parts with a hot object in MIG area. The girl was staying with her maternal uncle after her mother passed away a few months ago. The residents of the area informed Childline officials following which a police complaint was lodged and the girl was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

According to Childline coordinator Rahul Gothane, the girl was rescued on Saturday night. The girl was found wandering near Patnipura Square and was taken to the MIG police station. Later, her medical examination was done. The girl informed the officials that her mother passed away a few months ago and since then she was staying with her maternal uncle in the area. Her father stays in Varanasi.

The Childline and police officials found injuries on her body and burn marks on her private parts. Police found that the girl was being beaten by her maternal aunt regularly.

MIG police station in-charge Ajay Kumar Verma said that a case under various sections has been registered against the girl’s aunt and further investigation is underway. The girl is undergoing treatment in a city hospital and the police are taking her statement. Also, the role of her maternal uncle is being investigated. The statements of the neighbours and the residents of the area are being taken by the police. Her father was informed about the incident.

