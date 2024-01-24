Indore: Nine-Rr-Old Boy Gets Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar; Avnish Tiwari Being Honoured By President Draupadi Murmu |

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): Avnish Tiwari, a nine-year-old from the city met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday after he was honoured by Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday. The award is given to children with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements. This year the award was given to 19 children in the age group 5 – 18 years for their excellence in seven categories. Each awardee is given a medal, certificate and a citation booklet.

Avnish is the only person from Madhya Pradesh selected for this award. He is the youngest awardee, who has received an award in the field of social service. He climbed Mount Everest Base Camp at the age of seven and is the first special child to do so. He reached a height of 18 thousand 200 feet and hoisted the Tricolour. Avnish is suffering from Down syndrome. He mainly works for the rights of orphan and disabled children.

This is his second national award, he has also received the Best Disabled Child Award. These 19 children honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar will participate in the Republic Day parade. He has received more than 30 excellence awards and has four world records to his name. He has also been honoured with the Child Icon Award and Down Syndrome Excellence Award in 2023. He has addressed more than one thousand seminars and webinars.

Adopted by single parent after being left in orphanage

Avnish was just one year old when he was left in an orphanage by his biological parents because he was suffering from a genetic chromosome disorder. He has a hole in his heart since birth and is suffering from many physical problems. He was adopted by Aditya Tiwari of the city through a long process as he was a single parent. Avneesh studies with normal children in Mhow Army School and does not face any problem.