Indore: Nights too turning warmer, temperature crosses 21°C mark

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is no relief for Indoreans from the scorching heat as the day, as well as night, temperature is increasing gradually. Moreover, the night temperature crossed the 21 degrees Celsius mark on Tuesday night which was highest across the state. Regional meteorological department officials predict that the situation will remain the same for the next two to three days and the temperature will increase further.

The current rise in temperatures is because of the hot winds blowing in from Rajasthan to the state for the past few days. Since early morning, the heat quotient remained high, making it difficult for commuters to move out. People were seen covering their faces on two-wheelers while the roadside kiosks and vendors remained busy serving drinks to people to beat the heat.

Scorching heat forced residents to remain indoors.

“There’ll be no difference in the night temperature except an increase by 2-3 degrees in the coming days. Only local factors will be responsible for any change in the weather conditions in the coming days. However, summer this year will be comparatively cooler than in the previous year except the month of May,” Met officials added.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 37.6 degrees Celsius, which was 3 degrees above normal, while the night temperature was recorded at 21.2 degrees Celsius, which was 5 degrees above normal.

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 11:57 PM IST