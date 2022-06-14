Indore: Night walk to start at city zoo from World Crocodile Day

Indore Zoo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Zoo is the country’s first zoo to organise night walks for animal lovers to see the nocturnal activities of animals. The first night walk of this season is going to start on June 17 on the occasion of Crocodile Day.

The Zoo Snooze which is a night walk at the city zoo is a walk in which the participants could experience the animals' habitat at night.

Zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav said, “there are many animals in the zoo that get active at night and watching them gives new experiences to the people.”

The night walk is conducted by Animal Rehabilitation and Protection Front. Nihar Parulekar, founder of ARPF said, “Indore Zoo is the first zoo of the country which organises night walks for the common public.”

He added that the Zoo Snooze was started in 2018. It starts during the monsoon and ends in December. During this period, walks are organised on occasions such as World Crocodile Day, Lion Day and other such occasions. It is organised once or twice every month.

Nihar said that for the night walk registration is needed to be done by the interested person. There are only limited seats of 20 to 30 people in every slot of a walk.

“In the walk, we show animals such as porcupines, big cats, crocodiles, owls and other animals. This is the first walk of the year. The reason for starting the walk during monsoon is because during this period, watching snakes and other such reptiles can also be done,” Nihar said.

He added that the reporting time of the walk is 6:30 pm and it is held from 7:30 pm to 9 pm. The people who are interested in the night walk at the city zoo can contact at 9179154759.

