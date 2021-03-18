Indore: Night restrictions clamped to curb Corona, collector appeals to citizens to follow regulations

Indore: Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh said prohibitory orders issued on Tuesday night will come into force from Wednesday. He appealed to the public to follow regulations on their own and hoped that they will realize the potential threat of the situation and also urged the citizens to be responsible so that the administration does not have to use force to enfore the same.

As per the order, the night restrictions will be in force 10 pm to 6 am

till further orders. He made it clear that the restriction should not be termed as curfew. He said during this time, shops of essential commodities like

medicine, grocery stores, milk and dairy will remain open. People can travel in cases of emergency. Singh said adding that citizens are aware of the situation and he believed that they will automatically follow the restrictive order. He said, “I am confident that there will be no need for forcible compliance in the district.”

It may be noted that Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh had issued prohibitory orders for control of corona epidemic under Section 144 on March 16.

According to the order issued, any kind of religious programme, religious rally, religious procession etc. will be banned completely at various places and only darshan would be allowed at religious places following the Covid safety protocol. Due to overcrowding and uncontrolled crowd, the shrine managers will be able to close the sacred places for some time.

FP VIEW

It’s time people realize their own good and follow the Covid safety protocols to avoid another lockdown which we cannot avoid. The economy is in the pits and another curfew or lockdown, even partial would dent the fortune of the coffers so badly that it may be beyond repair. Also, nothing much is being asked for. People should realize that with the new world order, wearing a mask has become a part of life and it really keeps us free from communicable diseases and pollution. This bit we can obviously do for ourselves and every bit that is done by each one of us counts.