Indore: NIDM, SVVV hold 3-day online training programme

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A three-day online training programme on ‘SDG12: Responsible Consumption and Production’, which was jointly organised by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Development (CESD) at Shri Vaishnav Vidyapeeth Vishwavidyalaya, ended on Saturday.

The training programme was attended by environmentalists, academics, professionals, researchers and students. More than 650 people across India took part in the training programme.

Dr Uttam Sharma, head, Department of Physics, said the CESD was contributing in all possible ways towards sustainable development in and around the campus.

On Day 1, three experts, including Dr Sweta Baidya Das and Dr DK Wagela, delivered lectures.

On Day 2, Dr Anil Kumar Gupta, head, Environment, Climate and Disaster Risk Management at the NIDM, spoke about the importance of sustainability. Three experts, including Dr Kopal Verma, Dr Namrata Jain and Dr Rakesh Dubey, delivered lectures.

Fatima Binte Amin of the NIDM and Dr Himanshu Tilwankar of RSPL Ltd also delivered lectures.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 11:14 PM IST