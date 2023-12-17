Indore: NGO Comes To Aid Of Patients, Donates Machine To MY Hospital

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Grieved by the poor conditions of patients waiting for their surgery due to the out-of-order machine in Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital, an NGO ParpeedaHar came to the rescue and donated the machine worth Rs 11 lakh to the hospital on Saturday.

Many of the surgeries were being postponed due to the out-of-order C-Arm machine and the waiting period for the patients was increasing by many days.

Moreover, the surgery and orthopedic departments, and Junior Doctors Association have already dashed off a letter to the hospital superintendent and dean of MGM Medical College for getting the machine repaired but to no avail.

Learning about the ordeal of patients, NGO ParpeedaHar donated the machine to provide better facilities for treatment.

Experts said that the C-arm works like a small X-ray machine. With the help of this machine, doctors can see 3-D pictures of organs while performing operations and find out the correct position for placing plates and rods while fixing broken bones.

OT complex to be completed soon

Aiming to increase the number of beds, the construction work of 8 modular operation theatres’ complex is undergoing on the first floor of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital.

As the services of the gynaecology ward are being shifted to Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital, the OT complex along with the facility of 200 beds is also being developed in the vacant space. Along with this, a 30-bed ICU has also been constructed.

The OT complex has been prepared with a cost of Rs 7.25 crores by PWDs Project Implementation Unit and the hospital administration claimed that complex surgeries would be performed at the hospital which will help needy patients get treatment for serious ailments. The planning of OTs was made in 2019 but the work couldn’t be started due to Covid.