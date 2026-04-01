Indore News: Youths From Gujarat Robbed Of Gold Chain Worth Over ₹25 Lakh | AI-Generated Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A group of men robbed youths from Gujarat of a gold chain worth over Rs 25 lakh after flattening their car tyre using a tyre killer in the Kishanganj area, police said on Tuesday. No arrests had been made at the time of filing the report.

According to police, the incident took place near Dhanuka Cold Storage on AB Road near Pigdambar village in the early hours of Monday. Rohan Patidar, a resident of Dahod, lodged a complaint stating that he and his friends had come to Indore for work. After dinner, they were on their way back to the city in their SUV when one of the tyres went flat.

Meanwhile, a car stopped nearby and a man carrying a tommy threatened Patidar and others with dire consequences before snatching a gold chain weighing around 200 grams from him and fleeing the scene.

Patidar and his friends were terrified as more men were sitting in the car. After the suspects fled, Patidar found that one of the SUV's tyres had been flattened. With the help of others, they later reached a police station and lodged a complaint against unidentified suspects.

Police believe the accused used a tyre killer to deflate the tyre. A case has been registered and a search is under way. CCTV footage in the area is being examined to trace a vehicle similar to the one used by the suspects. Police remained clueless about the suspects at the time of filing the report.