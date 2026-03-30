Indore News: Over 15k Gas Cylinders Worth ₹4.33 Crore Seized In Four Years – 33 Firs Registered

Indore News: Over 15k Gas Cylinders Worth ₹4.33 Cr Seized In Four Years – 33 Firs Registered | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has intensified its crackdown on black marketing of domestic gas cylinders, seizing 15,503 cylinders and taking action worth Rs 4.33 crore over the past four years. Authorities have registered 33 FIRs as part of the drive against the illegal LPG cylinder trade.

Officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department said they have enforced strict monitoring since October 2022. Between October 2022 and December 2023, authorities seized 5,826 cylinders in 34 cases and took action worth over Rs 2 crore. The drive continued in 2024, during which officials confiscated 1,731 cylinders in 37 cases.

In 2025, authorities carried out the most significant action, registering 64 cases and seizing 7,531 cylinders valued at over Rs 16.92 crore, marking the largest single-year crackdown so far. Officials said this exposed a deep-rooted network involved in the illegal LPG cylinder trade.

In early 2026, the administration maintained the momentum. Between January and March 9, authorities seized 159 cylinders in 13 cases. From March 10 onwards, officials confiscated 256 cylinders in 86 separate cases within a short span.

Authorities have also taken legal action under relevant laws, including the Essential Commodities Act, and have identified and booked several gas agency operators, transporters and individuals involved in illegal storage and black marketing.

The administration said continuous strict action has created fear among illegal operators and ensured better regulation of gas distribution in the city. Officials added that efforts are ongoing to maintain a smooth supply and prevent inconvenience to consumers.