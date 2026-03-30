Bhopal News: Tainted Singrauli Police Station Incharge Removed | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police station incharge of Singrauli has been removed following complaints made against him. A review of his service record revealed that he had not completed his basic training. Kapoor Tripathi, the station incharge of Morba, one of the state’s most talked-about police stations, could not hold the post for even three months.

The Police Headquarters received serious complaints regarding his conduct. Consequently, he has been transferred from Morba police station to Police Training School in Bhauri, Bhopal. Earlier, the station’s previous incharge, UP Singh, was also removed from the post following complaints.

According to sources, Kapoor Tripathi was posted to the station in January. Even prior to his posting, the Police Headquarters had received several complaints against him, which were deemed serious.

As a result, he was immediately relieved of his duties. Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri also promptly relieved Tripathi from his post. Tripathi has since proceeded on leave, citing medical grounds.

No training but promoted

Deputy Director of the Police Academy, Bhopal, Sanjay Kumar Agarwal found that Tripathi had not completed his PP course or other mandatory courses. He had not even appeared for any of the courses required for a sub-inspector to become an incharge inspector.

The officer also found that the inspector had applied for sick leave as an excuse to avoid attending the courses. However, examination of the medical prescription revealed no such illness that would exempt him from the training. Questions have been raised over why the officer was promoted to the post of incharge inspector despite not completing the required courses.