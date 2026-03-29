Bhopal News: Governor Mangubhai Patel Fetes 11 'Divayangs' At Ravindra Bhawan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel felicitated 11 differently abled people (Divyang) who made outstanding contributions in different sectors at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on Sunday.

They included Madhu Chaudhary, Pooja Garg, Ajay Kumar Saini, Prakhar Kumrawat, Priyanka Vishwakarma, Ruchika Pandey, Stuti Nitin Doshi, Aman Bundel, Amit Murjani, Priya Sharma and Shubham Mehra.

The felicitation ceremony, Aatmanirbhar, marked the 20th anniversary of the Umang organisation. The Governor also listened to Mann Ki Baat with Divyangs for the first time.

About 200 participants with disabilities from Bhopal and surrounding areas took part in the event, showcasing their artistic talents. A short skit based on the Umang organisation was presented by differently abled children and was appreciated by the audience including the Governor.

Divyang Numbers Likely To Rise In Madhya Pradesh Census

In Madhya Pradesh, the 2011 Census of India recorded more than 8 lakh Divyang persons, considering only five types of visual disabilities at that time.

In the upcoming census, authorities plan to include 21 different categories of disabilities, which is expected to give a more detailed picture of the specially abled population.