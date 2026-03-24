Indore News: Youth Jumps From Second Floor After Fight With Girlfriend, Critical

Indore News: Love Dispute Turns Dramatic; Youth Jumps From Second Floor In The City | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk youth jumped from the second floor of a building after a dispute with his girlfriend in Indore on Monday. He sustained severe injuries and was rushed to the hospital. His condition is said to be critical.

The incident occurred in Indore's Sindhi Colony area late on Monday evening.

According to the Juni Indore police station, the victim has been identified as Surup Meghwal. He had come to meet a young woman at her rented flat. They were earlier in a live-in relationship, however were now living separately.

The duo were having a serious discussion, which escalated into an argument. Surup got furious and he rushed to the balcony and within seconds jumped from the second floor.

Eyewitness said

Hearing a loud noise, people from nearby reached the spot and found the young man lying in a pool of blood. Locals immediately took him to the hospital in a private vehicle.

As soon as the information was received, the Juni Indore police station reached the spot and started an investigation.

Police say that the young man has suffered serious injuries and his condition remains critical. Currently, his treatment is going on in a private hospital.

According to TI, the youth is a resident of Khandwa. Earlier, he used to live in a live-in relationship with the girl here. The matter is currently being investigated.