Indore News: UPI System Ends Fare Disputes In iBuses; Digital Payments Bring Transparency, Reduce Disputes And Ease Commuting Experience |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Better late than never, AICTSL has introduced a UPI-based ticketing system in iBus service, addressing long-standing concerns of commuters. For years, students and daily passengers had urged authorities to implement digital payments, citing frequent disputes and instances of overcharging by conductors during rush hours.

With the removal of BRTS operations, ticketing is now conducted inside iBuses, where conductors issue tickets directly. The newly implemented QR code scanning system allows passengers to pay digitally for their desired destination, ensuring accuracy and transparency.

Commuters, especially students and corporate workers, had earlier reported instances of being charged extra due to urgency or lack of exact change. The absence of a digital system often led to miscommunication and inconvenience.

Passengers have welcomed the initiative, stating that digital payments will minimise conflicts and improve trust in the public transport system. Officials indicated that the system aims to streamline operations and enhance commuter convenience.

The introduction of UPI ticketing is seen as a delayed yet necessary reform, ensuring fair transactions and a smoother travel experience.