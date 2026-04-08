Indore News: Youth Jailed For Abetting Girlfriend’s Suicide | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have registered a case against a youth and sent him to jail for abetting his girlfriend’s suicide in the Dwarkapuri police station area, an official said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on May 14, 2025, when the student committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence.

While the case was initially under investigation, a breakthrough occurred after police analysed mobile chat history and recorded statements from her family. Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Manish Mishra said the deceased had been in a relationship with Lokesh Chauhan. Investigation revealed that Chauhan frequently harassed the woman and used abusive language. He reportedly suspected she was in a relationship with her cousin-in-law and made derogatory remarks about her relatives.

Police seized her mobile phone and recovered social media chats, which revealed that Chauhan’s constant verbal abuse and distrust had left the woman in a state of severe mental distress. Based on this evidence, police registered a case against the suspect for abetment and sent him to jail.

Police have registered a case against a youth and sent him to jail for abetting his girlfriend to commit suicide in the Dwarkapuri police station area, an official said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on May 14, 2025, when the deceased, a college student, committed suicide by hanging herself at her place.

While the case was initially under investigation, a breakthrough occurred after police analysed mobile chat history and recorded statements from her family.

Dwarkapuri police station in-charge Manish Mishra said that the deceased had been in a relationship with Lokesh Chauhan. Investigation revealed that Lokesh frequently harassed Swati and used abusive language. He reportedly suspects that she had a relationship with her cousin-in-law, even making derogatory remarks about her relatives.

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The police had seized her mobile phone, in which the duo’s social media chats were recovered, which revealed that Lokesh’s constant verbal abuse and distrust had left Swati in a state of severe mental distress. Based on this evidence, police registered a case against Lokesh for abetment and sent him to jail after arresting him.