Indore News: Youth Arrested for Vandalising Cars in Inebriated State

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for allegedly vandalising two parked cars while in an inebriated state under Chandan Nagar police station limits, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Kapil Dharva, a resident of Ramanand Nagar, lodged a complaint stating that Neeraj Prajapat arrived in an intoxicated condition and began abusing him.

When Dharva objected, Prajapat allegedly assaulted him, picked up a stone and threw it at his car, shattering the rear windscreen. He then allegedly threw another stone, which struck a nearby car belonging to Deepak Tanwar.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole said police have arrested the suspect, who allegedly committed the offence under the influence of liquor. “We will take preventive action against him as well,” Karole said.

Earlier, on Feb 24, three bike-borne miscreants smashed the windows of more than a dozen vehicles across the Chhatripura, Aerodrome and Chandan Nagar areas. The accused in that case had also targeted vehicles in Ramanand Nagar, where the present incident occurred.