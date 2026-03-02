 Indore News: Youth Arrested For Vandalising Cars In Inebriated State
A youth was arrested under the limits of Chandan Nagar Police Station for allegedly vandalising two parked cars while intoxicated. Police said the accused smashed windscreens after a dispute in Ramanand Nagar. Station in-charge Tilak Karole confirmed his arrest and said preventive action will follow. Earlier, similar vandalism was reported in Chhatripura and Aerodrome areas.

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested for allegedly vandalising two parked cars while in an inebriated state under Chandan Nagar police station limits, police said on Sunday.

According to police, Kapil Dharva, a resident of Ramanand Nagar, lodged a complaint stating that Neeraj Prajapat arrived in an intoxicated condition and began abusing him.

When Dharva objected, Prajapat allegedly assaulted him, picked up a stone and threw it at his car, shattering the rear windscreen. He then allegedly threw another stone, which struck a nearby car belonging to Deepak Tanwar.

Earlier, on Feb 24, three bike-borne miscreants smashed the windows of more than a dozen vehicles across the Chhatripura, Aerodrome and Chandan Nagar areas. The accused in that case had also targeted vehicles in Ramanand Nagar, where the present incident occurred.

