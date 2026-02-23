 Indore News: Workshop Held To Enhance Skills Of Prosecution Officers
Indore News: Workshop Held To Enhance Skills Of Prosecution Officers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day divisional workshop aimed at enhancing the professional competence of prosecution officers of the Indore division was successfully organized in the city on Sunday.

The programme was held under the aegis of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal, under the guidance of Director BL Prajapati.

During the sessions, speakers highlighted the importance of strengthening prosecution efficiency, especially in light of the new criminal laws of 2023.

The workshop took place under the leadership of Rajendra Singh Bhadauria, Deputy Director of Prosecution, Indore district. The inaugural session was graced by Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla of the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court as the chief guest and keynote speaker.

article-image

Additional Police Commissioner (Urban) RK Singh attended as special guest, while Director BL Prajapati presided over the programme.

Justice Shukla elaborated on the role of prosecution officers in trials under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, stressing the need for strong and effective representation to ensure justice for victims.

Judicial officers Amit Singh Sisodia and Chirag Arora provided practical training on collection and presentation of electronic evidence under the new legal framework. Sessions on stress management and yoga were also conducted.

Prosecution officers from across the division participated, and certificates were distributed at the closing ceremony.

