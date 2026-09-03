Indore News: Women Must Be Self-Reliant, Says Dr Sandhya Vyas | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Women have enriched society with empathy and sensitivity and must become self-reliant and strong in every field, said Dr Sandhya Vyas, joint director of the Women and Child Development Department, while addressing the main International Women’s Day programme at the Collectorate.

Sub-inspector Shivam Thakkar spoke about cybercrime awareness, advising citizens not to share personal information on social media and to report suspicious incidents to the cyber cell. Mahendra Pathak of the Anti-Child Marriage Flying Squad highlighted provisions of the Child Marriage Prohibition Act and urged society to unite against the practice.

District programme officer Rajnish Sinha and assistant directors Sodamini Majumdar and Shubhangi Shivhare also addressed the event. Social worker women were honoured at the programme. Gunjan Soni demonstrated yoga, while Harshita presented a judo-karate display.

Women must be self-reliant, says Vyas

Women have enriched society with empathy and sensitivity and must become self-reliant and strong in every field, said Dr Sandhya Vyas, joint director of the Women and Child Development Department, while addressing the main International Women’s Day programme at the Collectorate.

Sub-inspector Shivam Thakkar spoke about cybercrime awareness, advising citizens not to share personal information on social media and to report suspicious incidents to the cyber cell. Mahendra Pathak of the Anti-Child Marriage Flying Squad highlighted provisions of the Child Marriage Prohibition Act and urged society to unite against the practice.

District programme officer Rajnish Sinha, assistant directors Sodamini Majumdar and Shubhangi Shivhare also addressed the event. Social worker women were honoured. Gunjan Soni demonstrated yoga, while Harshita presented a judo-karate display.