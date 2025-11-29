 Indore News: Woman & Daughter Critically Burnt As E-Rickshaw Battery Explodes
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Woman & Daughter Critically Burnt As E-Rickshaw Battery Explodes

Indore News: Woman & Daughter Critically Burnt As E-Rickshaw Battery Explodes

The e-rickshaw driver also suffered burn injuries on his back. Passersby rushed all three victims to the hospital, where the condition of the two women is reported to be critical. According to the police, the incident took place around 10 am in Scheme No. 54 near Sankara Eye Hospital when the victims were headed to the hospital for treatment.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Woman & Daughter Critically Burnt As E-Rickshaw Battery Explodes |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 85-year-old woman and her 50-year-old daughter were severely burnt after the battery of the moving e-rickshaw, in which they were travelling, exploded in the Vijay Nagar area on Saturday morning. The e-rickshaw driver also suffered burn injuries on his back. Passersby rushed all three victims to the hospital, where the condition of the two women is reported to be critical.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10 am in Scheme No. 54 near Sankara Eye Hospital when the victims were headed to the hospital for treatment.

The victims have been identified as Ramgaur Bai (85) and her daughter Pavitra Bai (50), residents of Niranjanpur. The e-rickshaw driver, Arun Gupta (40), a resident of Golden Palm Colony, Dewas Naka, also sustained burn injuries.

Read Also
Kanha National Park: Explore The Inspiration Behind Rudyard Kipling’s 'The Jungle Book' With This...
article-image

Ramgaur’s son Ishwar told police that his mother and sister had left their home and boarded an e-rickshaw to go to Shankar Hospital in Scheme No. 54 for treatment. When the e-rickshaw reached near Sankar Hospital, the extra battery installed by the driver suddenly exploded. Due to the flames and acid released from the explosion, both Ramgaur and Pavitra sustained severe burns on their faces, hands, legs, and other parts of the body have been severely burnt, and both have suffered grievous injuries.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Documentary Proposal File Goes Missing From Mantralaya; FIR Registered Against Unknown Persons
Mumbai News: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Documentary Proposal File Goes Missing From Mantralaya; FIR Registered Against Unknown Persons
Mumbai News: Chandivali Residents Demand Strict Action On NC Complaints, Cyber Frauds And Illegal Open Bars; Seek Stronger Night Patrolling
Mumbai News: Chandivali Residents Demand Strict Action On NC Complaints, Cyber Frauds And Illegal Open Bars; Seek Stronger Night Patrolling
Global Youth Festival 2025: Mumbai Gears Up For India’s ‘Largest Sober Festival For Youth’ At Jio World Garden On Dec 6–7
Global Youth Festival 2025: Mumbai Gears Up For India’s ‘Largest Sober Festival For Youth’ At Jio World Garden On Dec 6–7
Navi Mumbai News: ISTAC Conference At MGM IHS Highlights Critical Role Of Golden Hour In Trauma Care
Navi Mumbai News: ISTAC Conference At MGM IHS Highlights Critical Role Of Golden Hour In Trauma Care

Eyewitnesses told police that the explosion was sudden and extremely loud. The e-rickshaw came to ahalt after the incident, but the women sitting in the back had no time to react or jump out, resulting in severe burns. The driver attempted to escape, but by the time he jumped, the seat had already caught fire, burning his back as well.

The police registered a case against the driver under section 125(b) (acts rashly or negligently in a way that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the BNS and section 198 (Unauthorised interference with vehicle) of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Metro MD Directs Officials To Ensure Works Completes In Stipulated Time Frame

Indore News: Metro MD Directs Officials To Ensure Works Completes In Stipulated Time Frame

Indore News: Shutter Openings Welded To Curb Illegal Late-Night Liquor Sale

Indore News: Shutter Openings Welded To Curb Illegal Late-Night Liquor Sale

Indore News: NCW Chairperson Stresses On Secure Workplace For Women

Indore News: NCW Chairperson Stresses On Secure Workplace For Women

MP News: Shiv Temple Vandalised In Burhanpur, Accused At Large

MP News: Shiv Temple Vandalised In Burhanpur, Accused At Large

Indore News: 48-Year-Old Injured Woman Succumbs To Injuries In Baneshwari Travels Bus Accident

Indore News: 48-Year-Old Injured Woman Succumbs To Injuries In Baneshwari Travels Bus Accident