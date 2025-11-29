Indore News: Woman & Daughter Critically Burnt As E-Rickshaw Battery Explodes |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 85-year-old woman and her 50-year-old daughter were severely burnt after the battery of the moving e-rickshaw, in which they were travelling, exploded in the Vijay Nagar area on Saturday morning. The e-rickshaw driver also suffered burn injuries on his back. Passersby rushed all three victims to the hospital, where the condition of the two women is reported to be critical.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10 am in Scheme No. 54 near Sankara Eye Hospital when the victims were headed to the hospital for treatment.

The victims have been identified as Ramgaur Bai (85) and her daughter Pavitra Bai (50), residents of Niranjanpur. The e-rickshaw driver, Arun Gupta (40), a resident of Golden Palm Colony, Dewas Naka, also sustained burn injuries.

Ramgaur’s son Ishwar told police that his mother and sister had left their home and boarded an e-rickshaw to go to Shankar Hospital in Scheme No. 54 for treatment. When the e-rickshaw reached near Sankar Hospital, the extra battery installed by the driver suddenly exploded. Due to the flames and acid released from the explosion, both Ramgaur and Pavitra sustained severe burns on their faces, hands, legs, and other parts of the body have been severely burnt, and both have suffered grievous injuries.

Eyewitnesses told police that the explosion was sudden and extremely loud. The e-rickshaw came to ahalt after the incident, but the women sitting in the back had no time to react or jump out, resulting in severe burns. The driver attempted to escape, but by the time he jumped, the seat had already caught fire, burning his back as well.

The police registered a case against the driver under section 125(b) (acts rashly or negligently in a way that endangers human life or the personal safety of others) of the BNS and section 198 (Unauthorised interference with vehicle) of the Motor Vehicle Act.