Indore News: Woman Accuses Khajrana Ganesh Temple Priest Of Dowry Harassment | Law Beat (Representative Pic)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman approached the Police Commissioner’s Jansunwai on Tuesday, alleging dowry harassment by her husband, a priest at the Khajrana Ganesh Temple.

The complainant, Indira Bhatt, alleged physical assault, mental torture and being thrown out of her home just four months after her wedding.

According to her complaint, Indira married Punit Bhatt on May 17, 2025, in a traditional Hindu ceremony. This was the second marriage for both.

Indira alleged that her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and other family members pressured her to bring Rs1 crore in cash and an SUV as dowry. She also claimed she was frequently denied food, locked inside the house and barred from working to ensure financial dependence.

ACP Kundan Mandloi said the complaint was received during the Jansunwai. “The complainant has alleged that her husband demanded an SUV and Rs1 crore, stating she would only be allowed to live with them if the dowry was paid,” Mandloi told the media.

Police also said a prior case is registered against Indira at Khajrana police station, in which she is an accused in an alleged assault on the wife of her husband’s adopted son.

Priest Refutes Allegations, Says Case Is Sub Judice

Punit Bhatt told the media that all allegations against him and his family members are false.

“The matter is currently under trial in court, and I have full faith in the judiciary. I will present the evidence in court. I refute all the allegations levelled against me,” he said.