Indore News: With AI, It Feels That The Long Run Is Shrinking, Says BCG’s Dr Janmejaya Sinha |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Boston Consulting Group (BCG) India chairman Dr Janmejaya Sinha, at the 27th annual convocation of IIM Indore on Saturday, said that if artificial intelligence (AI) realizes even a substantial portion of its potential, it could force a fundamental rethink of economic systems.

“All our economic models are based on scarcity,” he said, raising a critical question: “How will they incorporate abundance?” He further questioned how societies would ensure equitable distribution in a world where abundance replaces scarcity. “How will we share in a world where there is abundance in a manner which is more equal rather than less?”

This year, 798 students from seven flagship programmes were awarded their degrees at the IIM-I’s convocation, marking a significant milestone in their academic and professional journeys.

Adding to the momentous occasion, Gold Medalists were also felicitated for their outstanding academic and overall performance, symbolizing the highest level of excellence achieved by the graduating class.

In his convocation address, Sinha invoked futurist Roy Amara and noted the tendency to overestimate technological change in the short term and underestimate it in the long term.

“With AI, however, it feels that the long run is shrinking,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of emotional intelligence and awareness, he shared the anagram “LOCALE” as a guiding framework for effective leadership. Each letter, he explained, represents a critical quality - Listening, Observation, Curiosity, Affirmation, Learning, and Empathy. He said, "Together, these principles encourage leaders to engage more meaningfully with individuals and contexts, strengthening trust, understanding, and collaboration".

In his opening remarks, IIM Indore BoG chairman M MMurugappansaid longevity alone is not the defining hallmark of a great institution. “Its ability to remain relevant in a constantly evolving world is what truly matters,” he said.

He emphasised that the defining capability of this generation of managers will not merely be problem-solving, but the ability to navigate ambiguity with clarity and resilience.

In his address, IIM Indore director Prof Himanshu Rai described what he called the three anchors for life that would guide the graduates in their journey ahead. He emphasised the importance of clarity of purpose, noting that in a rapidly changing world, a strong sense of purpose serves as an internal compass, defining one’s own sense of success.

He also spoke about the strength of character, highlighting that integrity and credibility form the true foundation of leadership, especially under pressure.

Talking about the third anchor, the spirit of contribution, he said, “Measure success not only by personal achievements but by the positive impact they create for society through compassionate and responsible leadership”.

He noted that in the coming years, the institute aims to build on its current momentum by expanding global collaborations, enhancing research excellence, and introducing innovative programmes that respond to the evolving needs of industry and society.

Convocation -- Top Rankers

Course: DPM

Best Doctoral Student Award 2026 -- Preeti Biswas

Course: PGP

IIM Indore Gold Medal for First Position in Academic Performance -- Navya Joshi

IIM Indore Gold Medal for Second Position in Academic Performance -- Aditya Roy Chowdhury

IIM Indore Gold Medal for Third Position in Academic Performance -- Ritik Mehta

IIM Indore Gold Medal for Best Female Participant in Academic Performance -- Navya Joshi

Course: PGP-HRM

IIM Indore Gold Medal for First Position in Academic Performance -- Prisha Garg

Course: IPM

IIM Indore Gold Medal for First Position in Academic Performance -- Shetia Piyoni Jayesh

IIM Indore Gold Medal for Second Position in Academic Performance -- Shivish Shukla

IIM Indore Gold Medal for Second Position in Academic Performance -- Kushal Somani

IIM Indore Gold Medal for Best Female Scholar in Academic Performance -- Shetia Piyoni Jayesh

Course: EPGP

IIM Indore Gold Medal for First Position in Academic Performance -- Anshuman Panda

Course: PGPMX

IIM Indore Gold Medal for First Position (Batch B19) in Academic Performance -- Shah Rachit Jitendra

IIM Indore Gold Medal for First Position (Batch B20) in Academic Performance -- Ankita Jain