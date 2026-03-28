Indore News: 6-Lane, Level-2 Flyover Installed At Luv Kush Square |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a major boost to the city’s infrastructure, the Indore Development Authority (IDA) on Friday successfully launched the first bow string span of the under-construction six-lane level-2 flyover at Lav Kush Square. The project is considered a significant step towards easing traffic congestion on one of the city’s busiest corridors.

According to IDA CEO Parikshit Jhade, the total length of the flyover is 1,452 metres. The structure includes 19 segmental spans, four composite girders, and one bow string span. The bow string span itself measures 65 metres, and two such spans are to be installed as part of the project.

The first bow string, weighing approximately 400 metric tonnes, was launched at a height of 23 metres using advanced engineering techniques. Officials stated that the process involved side shifting of the structure while simultaneously initiating work on the second bow string span.

For the launching operation, around 800 metric tonnes of steel staging and girders were used. Heavy-duty cranes with capacities of 600 tonnes and 300 tonnes were deployed to position the structure accurately. Additionally, three winch machines were used to pull the bow string into place using PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) technology, ensuring precision and stability during installation.

The entire operation was carried out during night-time hours to minimise disruption and ensure zero traffic pressure in the busy area.

The flyover project, with an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore, is said to be the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh. Once completed, it is expected to significantly improve traffic flow on the Ujjain Road stretch, providing smoother and faster connectivity for commuters travelling in and out of the city.

Authorities believe the project will play a crucial role in reducing congestion and enhancing overall urban mobility in Indore.

SALIENT FEATURES

* Estimated project cost: Rs 175 crore

* Total flyover length: 1,452 metres

* Work executed during night-time to ensure zero traffic disruption

* First-of-its-kind flyover project in Madhya Pradesh

* Expected to ease congestion on Ujjain Road