Indore News: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Man's Suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Nagar police registered a case against a woman, her mother and her grandmother for abetting her husband to commit suicide, an official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on November 29 when the 30-year-old man committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his place after reportedly being distressed over his wife leaving him. He was rushed to MY Hospital where he died during treatment.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanjay Avase, a resident of Naya Basera.

ACP Gandhi Nagar Nidhi Saxena said that during investigation and after recording statements of the family members, it came to light that Sanjay consumed some poisonous substance due to some domestic dispute. He was being mentally and physically harassed by his wife Muskan, mother-in-law Sapna and grandmother-in-law Pushpa.

The family members told police that the couple frequently argued over minor issues and her wife was living separately in her maternal home for the past few days. Sanjay had a love marriage six years ago, but disputes reportedly began soon after. Family members have shown some chat messages from Sanjay’s mobile phone to the police.

The police registered a case against the accused under sections 108, 115(2), 3(5) of the BNS and further investigation is underway.