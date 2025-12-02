 Indore News: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Man’s Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Man’s Suicide

Indore News: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Man’s Suicide

ACP Gandhi Nagar Nidhi Saxena said that during investigation and after recording statements of the family members, it came to light that Sanjay consumed some poisonous substance due to some domestic dispute. He was being mentally and physically harassed by his wife Muskan, mother-in-law Sapna and grandmother-in-law Pushpa.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 11:49 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Man’s Suicide | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Gandhi Nagar police registered a case against a woman, her mother and her grandmother for abetting her husband to commit suicide, an official said on Tuesday. The incident occurred on November 29 when the 30-year-old man committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his place after reportedly being distressed over his wife leaving him. He was rushed to MY Hospital where he died during treatment.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanjay Avase, a resident of Naya Basera.

Read Also
MP News: ASI Stops Fibre Goddess Cutout Entry At Bhojshala In Dhar, Tension Follows
article-image

ACP Gandhi Nagar Nidhi Saxena said that during investigation and after recording statements of the family members, it came to light that Sanjay consumed some poisonous substance due to some domestic dispute. He was being mentally and physically harassed by his wife Muskan, mother-in-law Sapna and grandmother-in-law Pushpa.

The family members told police that the couple frequently argued over minor issues and her wife was living separately in her maternal home for the past few days. Sanjay had a love marriage six years ago, but disputes reportedly began soon after. Family members have shown some chat messages from Sanjay’s mobile phone to the police.

FPJ Shorts
₹60-Crore Fraud Case: Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Seek Suspension Of LOC To Visit Ailing Father In London
₹60-Crore Fraud Case: Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Seek Suspension Of LOC To Visit Ailing Father In London
Uttar Pradesh News: Agencies Uncover ₹2,000-Crore Illegal Cough Syrup Trade Spanning Multiple States; Lookout Notice Issued
Uttar Pradesh News: Agencies Uncover ₹2,000-Crore Illegal Cough Syrup Trade Spanning Multiple States; Lookout Notice Issued
Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States; Was Senior Officer’s Transfer A Coincidence? (FPJ-Exclusive)
Igatpuri Call Centre Scam: CBI Says Syndicate Operated ‘Moving Shadow’ Network Across 2 States; Was Senior Officer’s Transfer A Coincidence? (FPJ-Exclusive)
Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run
Mumbai Crime: Dharavi Factory Owners Extorted By Fake BMC Officials; 1 Accused Arrested, 3 On Run

The police registered a case against the accused under sections 108, 115(2), 3(5) of the BNS and further investigation is underway. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Four Booked For Illegal Storage, Of Fortified Rice And Wheat; 101 Sacks Of Rice, 127...

Indore News: Four Booked For Illegal Storage, Of Fortified Rice And Wheat; 101 Sacks Of Rice, 127...

Indore News: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Man’s Suicide

Indore News: Wife, In-Laws Booked For Man’s Suicide

Indore News: Tattoo Of Girlfriend Costs Man Divorce Case

Indore News: Tattoo Of Girlfriend Costs Man Divorce Case

Indore News: 37-Year-Old Man Succumbs To Injuries After Being Run Over By Truck

Indore News: 37-Year-Old Man Succumbs To Injuries After Being Run Over By Truck

MP News: ₹195 Crore Spent On Investors’ Meet, ₹34 Crore On CM Mohan Yadav’s Foreign Trips

MP News: ₹195 Crore Spent On Investors’ Meet, ₹34 Crore On CM Mohan Yadav’s Foreign Trips