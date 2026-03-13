Indore News: Whom To Blame? Panel Inspects Site | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into the death of two municipal employees in a sewer chamber in the Choithram Mandi area has intensified, with members of a central committee visiting the city on Friday to probe the incident and inspect the site where the mishap occurred.

The committee had earlier sought an explanation from the state government.

The case relates to the deaths of two Indore Municipal Corporation employees, Ajay and Karan, in the Rajendra Nagar police station area.

A delegation from the central committee visited the location along with Gill, who holds the rank of a Union Minister.

After receiving information about the visit, municipal corporation staff and police officials from Rajendra Nagar police station also reached the spot. The committee members inspected the chamber and sought details from municipal officials. They asked about the purpose of the chamber line and why the two employees had gone there on the day of the incident.

The team remained at the site for nearly half an hour and gathered information about the sequence of events from municipal staff and police officers. Based on the findings, the committee will prepare a report and submit it to the central and state governments.

The incident occurred about 10 days ago. The employees duty hours were until 5 pm and three workers were present at the location. Around 6:30 pm, municipal workers were carrying out sewer cleaning work in Zone-13 using a suction tanker to empty the chamber.

During the cleaning process, a pipe or equipment used in the operation reportedly fell into the chamber. One employee descended into the chamber to retrieve it but did not respond after some time. Another worker then entered the chamber in an attempt to rescue him.

The Indore Municipal Corporation said Karan had entered the chamber without informing anyone to retrieve the pipe and fell inside. Ajay reportedly went down to rescue him, but both died in the incident.