Indore News: DAVV Panel To Recheck BEd Answer Sheets | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has revised its evaluation process for the BEd first semester examinations after students raised objections to the recently declared results.

The university has decided to conduct a sampling-based re-evaluation of answer sheets with the help of subject experts.

According to university officials, a team of 15 to 20 subject specialists has been constituted to reassess answer sheets of selected students. Nearly 180 answer sheets from three subjects have been requisitioned from the evaluation centre for review. The university administration aims to complete the process within 10 to 15 days.

Officials said if a difference of 10% or more in marks is found during the rechecking process, the university may order a fresh evaluation of all answer sheets.

THE RESULTS

The university announced the BEd first semester results last week, recording a pass percentage of 43%. A total of 7,209 students from 49 colleges appeared for the examination held in December. Of these, around 3,300 students passed, while 549 students failed in more than two subjects. Nearly 3,000 students received ATKT in one subject.

Following the poor results, several students alleged faulty evaluation and submitted objections to the university administration. On Tuesday, three groups of students formally raised concerns and submitted a list of meritorious students, requesting rechecking of their answer sheets.

PLEA FOR REVIEW

So far, more than 60 students have approached the university, prompting the administration to retrieve answer sheets for three subjects, Education in India, Childhood and Community Education, for review.

The reassessment process is expected to begin on Monday. Ashesh Tiwari said that after checking the answer sheets, the expert panel will submit a report. If a difference of more than 10% in marks is found, the university will take further action.

He added that the report will be discussed with Vice Chancellor Rakesh Singhai, after which a decision will be taken on whether the answer sheets need to be evaluated again.