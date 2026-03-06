Indore News: DAVV's VC Prof Rakesh Singhai Leads Flying Squad To Inspect Exam Centres |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Vice-Chancellor Prof Rakesh Singhai formed a flying squad led by him to monitor examination centres as the third- and fourth-year undergraduate examinations began on Thursday.

The Vice Chancellor personally led the special inspection team and visited five to six exam centres across the city. During the inspections, certain shortcomings were identified, including non-functional CCTV cameras and inadequate drinking water facilities at some centres. The Vice Chancellor directed the centre superintendents to immediately rectify the issues.

To curb cheating and ensure transparency in examinations, the Vice Chancellor formed the flying squad, which included him and three senior professors from the university teaching departments.

Exams held in three sessions

The undergraduate annual examinations began on March 5 and were conducted in three sessions for courses such as BA, BCom, BSc, BJMC and BSW, covering around 150 subjects.

In terms of exam centres, 60 centres were set up for BCom, 80 centres for BA and 50 centres for BSc and BBA examinations. Special arrangements for security and monitoring were made at all centres, and observers were appointed at 60 centres.

Question papers sent in advance

Due to the Holi holidays on March 3 and 4, question papers for centres outside the city were dispatched on March 2. Centre superintendents were instructed to store them safely at the nearest police station. For centres within the city, question papers were delivered on the morning of the examination day.

An error was also noticed in the labelling of one question paper bundle for the fourth-year History examination, where the envelope mistakenly mentioned Hindi. University officials clarified that the correct question paper was inside the envelope and only the label had been printed incorrectly.