MP News: Rajesh Rajora Gets Additional Charge As Chief Secretary Anurag Jain Goes On Leave After Father-In-Law's Demise |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Secretary Anurag Jain has gone on a week-long leave as his father-in-law passed away in Jaipur. After Jain went on leave, the senior-most additional chief secretary (water resources) Rajesh Rajora has been given the charge of the chief secretary.

Jain was on leave for some time because of the health issues of his father-in-law.

Extension of Jain's Tenure

Anurag Jain became the 35th Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh. Previously, he held the crucial portfolio of Road Transport and Highways during the third term of the Modi government.

Jain is also considered a good financial manager. He was appointed Chief Secretary after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's preference. However, his tenure was extended by one year in August 2025. He will now retire in August 2026.

Who is Rajesh Rajoura?

Rajesh Rajoura, a resident of Neemuch and an MBBS graduate has held the portfolios of Agriculture, Home, Industry, Horticulture, and Transport.

He has previously served as Additional Collector of Jhabua, as well as Collector of Dhar, Balaghat, Ujjain, and Indore. Notably, when Anurag Jain was appointed Chief Secretary of MP, the name of Additional Chief Secretary Rajesh Rajoura, a 1990 batch IAS officer, was also discussed.