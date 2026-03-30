Indore News: Wheat Procurement To Begin From April 10 In 4 Divisions | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government of Madhya Pradesh has revised the schedule for wheat procurement under the minimum support price (MSP) system.

As per the latest order, procurement in the Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal and Narmadapuram divisions will commence on April 10. Earlier, procurement in these divisions was scheduled to begin on April 1. In the remaining divisions of the state, wheat procurement at MSP will begin on April 15.

To ensure smooth operations in Indore, 90 procurement centres have been set up. These include 65 warehouse-level centres, 13 society-level centres, seven steel silo-level centres and five mandi-level centres. The administration aims to minimise waiting time for farmers and ensure efficient management of procurement.

A slot booking system has been implemented to facilitate farmers. Under this system, farmers can select a convenient date and sell their wheat at the designated centre.

For slot booking, farmers can register through MP Online, Common Service Centres (CSC) or the official MP e-Uparjan portal (www.mpeuparjan.nic.in). The administration has urged farmers to visit procurement centres only on their allotted dates and to book slots in advance to ensure a smooth process.

The Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department has directed officials across districts to complete all necessary preparations within the stipulated timeline. The department emphasised that all arrangements must be in place to avoid inconvenience to farmers during procurement.