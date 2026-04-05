Indore News: Western MP – Industrial Power Surge Signals Economic Uptick | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Power consumption in industrial areas has increased in recent weeks, indicating rising economic activity across western Madhya Pradesh.

Compared to the last week of February, electricity usage among high-tension industrial connections rose during the final week of March and early April. The increase ranged from about 2.5% to 10% in Indore and nearby industrial belts.

In Pithampur, a key industrial hub, average daily power consumption increased from 51 lakh units to 56 lakh units. In Dewas, electricity demand across three industrial feeders rose by up to 5% over the past 25 days.

Industrial demand in Nagda increased by around 3%. Other industrial zones in the Ujjain region, including Vikram Udyogpuri, Dewas Road, Maksi Road, Agar Road and Tajpur, recorded a 4% rise in consumption.

Within Indore, daily power usage rose sharply. Around 25 days ago, consumption ranged between 96 lakh and 97 lakh units per day. By the last week of March, it reached nearly 1.18 crore units. Industrial areas such as Palda, Sanwer Road and Polo Ground contributed to the increase.

In the first five days of April, the city recorded a peak electricity demand of 560MW, indicating sustained industrial activity.

Anup Kumar Singh said the power company is maintaining supply in line with rising demand, with special focus on industrial areas. Total daily consumption across the company currently exceeds 95 lakh units.