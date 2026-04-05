Indore News: Boost Safety; Fire Department Conducts Mock Drills

Indore News: BOOST SAFETY; Fire Dept Conducts Mock Drills | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a proactive move to prevent fire-related incidents during the summer season, the Indore Municipal Corporation’s Fire Department conducted a series of mock drills across key locations in the city.

According to Additional Commissioner Ashish Kumar Pathak, the drills were held at several commercial, educational and public establishments, including Scholar Academy in Bhanwarkuan, Avantika Gas Agency at Rajiv Gandhi Square, Dawa Bazaar Building Association, Vikas Traders Company on Sanwer Road, Malhar Mega Mall, C21 Mall and D Mart in Chandan Nagar.

During the drills, fire safety teams provided hands-on training to employees and the public on fire prevention, safe evacuation procedures and the correct use of firefighting equipment. Demonstrations showed how to respond calmly and effectively during a fire emergency, emphasising that awareness and quick action can significantly reduce risk.

Officials stressed the importance of maintaining composure during emergencies and taking immediate, informed steps instead of panicking. The core message of the campaign, prevention is better than cure, was reinforced by educating participants on minimising potential fire hazards.