Indore News: West Discom Staff Brave Kanh To Replace HT Wires | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company carried out a challenging operation on Tuesday afternoon by entering the Kanh river to replace weakened electricity wires supplying Rajwada area.

City superintending engineer DK Gathe said the 11 kV feeder originating from the 33/11 kV Pagnispaga substation supplies power up to Piplibazaar in Rajwada locality. During inspection, the overhead line was found in a critically weak condition, prompting an immediate decision to replace it.

Power utility staff replaced a 50-metre stretch of high-tension wire installed between tall poles on both sides of the Khan River. The operation, which took nearly two hours, required several workers to enter the river to complete the task safely.

The company management appreciated the efforts of Vijay Verma and other staff members for successfully executing the risky operation and ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the area.

Discom officials hold meeting industrial association

West Discom on Tuesday held a coordination meeting with the Pologround Industrial Association to strengthen power supply arrangements and enhance consumer satisfaction.

The meeting was attended by association president Sanjay Patwardhan, former president Chinchalkar, and several industrial unit operators. Suggestions related to electricity supply, service quality, and grievance redressal were discussed.

On behalf of the power distribution company, chief engineer RC Jain, executive engineer Sunil Singh, Yogendra Khare, Nishant Bhatt and other officials were present. The officials assured industrial representatives that their feedback would be considered to further improve power distribution services in the industrial area.