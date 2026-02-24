MP News: BJP, Congress Trade Barbs Over Stone Pelting Incident Of Indore, Bhopal | FP Phoot

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The assembly was thrown into chaos as the ruling party, BJP, tried to move a call attention motion on the stone pelting incident that had taken place in Bhopal and Indore.

It accused Congress of stoning BJP workers. Congress opposed the move by claiming that rather, Congress workers were beaten up, and an FIR was also registered against them.

As assembly plunged into pandemonium, the speaker adjourned the house for 5 minutes.

It was BJP member Rajendra Pandey who tried to move the call-attention motion over the stone-pelting incident. He spoke during the discussion underway on the Call Attention Motion moved over incomplete works of the canal in Seoni and Kevlari.

When Pandey started to read the information of his call attention on the stone-pelting incident, the speaker was caught off guard, and he asked him where this call-attention motion came from.

However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya backed Pandey's demand that discussion should be done on the stone-pelting incident.

He said that BJP workers suffered head injuries in Indore and in Bhopal as well. One woman worker still remains hospitalized. As the subject was important, Pandey raised it on the floor of the house.

Congress MLA Sachin Yadav objected by stating that it was rather Congress workers who were beaten up and were booked.

In the meantime, Pandey said that Congress workers had amassed stones and bottles in advance and resorted to stone pelting during the protest. In Delhi (AI Summit), they tried to insult the country by doing a naked protest.

He charged Congress with doing the stone-pelting incident in a well-planned manner. He said that as Saturday and Sunday were holidays; hence, he gave the information of call attention on Tuesday.

Congress MLA Sohanlal Valmik took the BJP government on radar by accusing it of running away from discussion on the Bhagirathpura incident. He also requested the speaker contain the practice of raising a call attention anytime. As both sides traded charges, assembly plunged into pandemonium.

Hearing this, Congress MLAs erupted in protest and alleged that Congress workers were beaten up by BJP workers and were injured. BJP MLAs also tried to repel the opposition attack by stating that BJP workers sustained wounds on their heads due to stone pelting.