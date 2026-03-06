Indore News: West Discom Deploys 60 Personnel For Rangpanchami Celebrations | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has made comprehensive safety preparations ahead of the traditional Rangpanchami ger celebration scheduled for March 8, deploying 60 personnel and implementing strategic power management along the festival route.

West Discom city superintending engineer DK Gathe said that under the guidance of managing director Anoop Kumar Singh, the power distribution company has coordinated with the district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation and police officials to conduct inspections along the entire ger route stretching from Tori Corner and Malharanganj to Rajwada and Krishnapura.

Enhanced safety infrastructure

As part of the safety protocol, the company has ensured that all cables and wires along the procession route are positioned at adequate protective heights. Old and damaged transformer boxes at several locations have also been replaced with new equipment to prevent electrical hazards during the festivities.

A temporary control room will operate at the Subhash Chowk zone, with electrical personnel stationed near various grids and transformers throughout the celebration, Gathe said.

Strategic power management during colour throwing

The historic ger celebration will feature colours being thrown to heights of 100-150 feet using fire engines, necessitating careful electrical safety measures. For safety reasons, power supply from 16 feeders on 11kV lines will be temporarily discontinued at different times during the festivities.

The deployment includes 14 engineers along with support staff managing high-tension and low-tension power lines across the city circuit, bringing the total workforce to 60 personnel dedicated to ensuring safe power management during the celebrations.

Additional recognition for local linemen

Three linemen from West Discom will be honoured at the national level on March 7 at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, during National Safety Day celebrations. The personnel to be felicitated include Ayyub Khan from Pithampur Indore Rural Circuit, Bhimnarayan Singh from Pandhana in Khandwa district and Rajendra Rathore from Mandsaur.