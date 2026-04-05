Indore News: Wave Of Remote Access Hacking Terrifies City | FP Photo/AI

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A series of cyber fraud incidents have been reported across Indore, with fraudsters duping victims of large sums through online scams, impersonation and hacking techniques from June 2024 to March 2026.

Following orders from Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, Indore police registered nearly two dozen FIRs on Friday and initiated investigations.

A businessman was duped of Rs 5.41 lakh while attempting to purchase an Rs 899 body massager online. After his initial payment allegedly failed, fraudsters convinced him to retry the transaction multiple times. Using technical excuses and processing errors, the scammers manipulated him into making over 10 transfers. Palasia police have registered a case.

A retired Water Resources Department employee in the Aerodrome area was duped of Rs 10.42 lakh after befriending a woman on Facebook claiming to be Dr Lisa Davis from Scotland. She claimed to be sending expensive parcels, following which fraudsters posing as Delhi Airport Customs officials threatened him with money laundering charges. They coerced him into transferring money for currency conversion and customs clearance in multiple instalments.

In Tejaji Nagar, a retired employee lost Rs 8.21 lakh while searching online for treatment for a skin ailment. After contacting a clinic number, fraudsters asked for a Rs10 registration fee. When he attempted payment via PhonePe, they hacked his device and accessed three bank accounts, draining them by the next morning.

In another incident in the Aerodrome area, a shopkeeper lost Rs 2.47 lakh despite not sharing an OTP. After receiving a suspicious message at night, his phone was remotely accessed. Hackers withdrew Rs 1.63 lakh from his account and Rs 84,000 from his wife s linked account through UPI transactions.

In Rajendra Nagar, two persons were defrauded of Rs 4.07 lakh and Rs 94,000 under the guise of investment after being added to a WhatsApp group promoting stock market returns.

In Chhatripura, an event manager lost Rs 2.87 lakh in six transactions after hackers took remote control of his device.

In Dwarkapuri, a resident lost Rs 10.42 lakh after being lured into a task-based job on Telegram involving product ratings. The money was transferred into more than 15 bank accounts before access was blocked.

In Bhanwarkuan, a resident was cheated of Rs3.84 lakh through impersonation.

In Malharganj, a jewellery artisan lost Rs 1.96 lakh after clicking a malicious link sent under the guise of processing a business loan.

In Annapurna, a food delivery rider was blackmailed into paying Rs 2.54 lakh after fraudsters claimed he was browsing illegal websites. In the same area, a hardware shop employee lost Rs 1.30 lakh after falling for a fake insurance refund link sent via WhatsApp.

In Palasia, a 52-year-old woman lost Rs 1.48 lakh to a fraudster posing as a bank employee who claimed to be lowering her credit card limit.

In Juni Indore, a man was duped of Rs 1.80 lakh in a fraudulent business deal involving gowns and fabric.

In Banganga, hackers siphoned off Rs 1.65 lakh in 14 transactions through mobile access. In another case, a lost mobile phone led to Rs 1.30 lakh being withdrawn after the suspect cracked the password.

In Vijay Nagar, a resident of Solanki Nagar was duped of Rs 3.30 lakh by a fraudster impersonating another individual.

In Lasudia, hackers remotely accessed a victim s phone and withdrew Rs 1.97 lakh from two bank accounts through UPI transactions. In another case, a man lost Rs 1.90 lakh after investing in a fake trading app named Kot Pro, which initially showed profits but later blocked withdrawals.

In MIG, a zero FIR was registered after $ 2,014 (approximately Rs 1.80 lakh) was stolen from a complainant s crypto wallet over a year.

In Tukoganj, a jute trader was cheated of Rs 21.73 lakh by a fraudster posing as the owner of a Kolkata-based company offering goods at low prices. The suspect sent fake invoices but did not deliver any material.

In Chandan Nagar, a fraud of Rs 1.27 lakh was reported involving technical manipulation.

In Tilak Nagar, a fraud of Rs1.98 lakh was reported.

Police Advisory: Stay Vigilant, Dial 1930 in Case of Fraud

Police have urged citizens to remain alert against unknown calls and suspicious links. Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotia said agencies do not conduct investigations via video call or demand money to avoid arrest. Citizens should not trust customer care numbers found on Google and must use only official websites. They should avoid clicking on WhatsApp links or installing APK files from unknown sources. Victims should immediately dial 1930 to report fraud and block transactions.