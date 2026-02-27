Indore News: Water Supply Rises By 10 MLD After Shutdown To Fix Leakages, Says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Water supply in Indore has increased by 10 MLD (million litres per day) following a shutdown undertaken to repair leakages in the pipeline network, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said on Thursday. The improvement, he said, comes as part of efforts to strengthen the city’s water supply system ahead of the summer season.

To review the arrangements, Bhargav inspected the city’s water distribution system at the SCADA Centre in Musakhedi early Thursday morning. During the inspection, he assessed the functioning of water tanks and the connected distribution network in real time. Water works in-charge Abhishek Sharma ‘Bablu’ and additional commissioner Ashish Pathak were also present.

The Mayor said that although the fourth phase of the Narmada Water Supply Project will take time to be completed, the civic body is making continuous efforts to maximise water availability with the existing infrastructure. He noted that the recent shutdown helped in fixing leakages, directly resulting in the 10 MLD increase in supply.

Bhargav further informed that repair work of another phase is currently underway and is expected to be completed within a month. Once finished, it will add another 10 MLD, taking the total additional water availability to 20 MLD. This, he said, will significantly strengthen water supply during the summer months.

He directed officials to ensure uninterrupted distribution, strengthen leakage monitoring, and maintain strict real-time surveillance through the SCADA Centre.