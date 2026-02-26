MP News: Wife Turns Out To Be Accused In Criminal's Murder In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mandsaur police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the murder of notorious criminal Wahid aka Bhayyu Lala. The deceased's wife Rukhsana, who is the main accused, is on the run.

Addressing a press conference, Additional SP Terasingh Baghel and Rural SP Hemlata Kuril said the case initially appeared to be an accidental death. On February 18, Yakub Khan of Surjani informed police that Wahid aka Bhayyu Lala (42) had allegedly died of suffocation while hiding inside a storage box due to fear of police action. At that time, his family had alleged that police had beaten him, which had resulted in his death. However, police had denied the charges.

A case was registered and an investigation began. The post-mortem examination conducted by a panel of doctors at the district hospital confirmed that the death was caused by a gunshot injury. Based on the report, police registered a murder case under relevant sections of the BNS and formed an SIT.

Wife fired in anger: ASP Hemlata Kuriel said that on the day of the incident, after a police raid, a dispute broke out between Bhaiyyu Lala and Rukhsana. Rukhsana, in a fit of rage, shot him with a 3.2mm pistol.

Investigation revealed that Salman and Bablu had attempted to wipe away the blood stains inside the house after the shooting. Salman had hidden the pistol used in the incident. Salman is Rukhsana's sister's son, while Bablu is Bhayyu's brother-in-law.

After the shooting, the family took him to a quack for treatment, but by then he had already died. A preliminary examination confirmed his death, after which the family took the body back. The findings were revealed after questioning more than 20 people associated with the family.

During investigation, Salman Khan and Bablu Khan, were arrested for allegedly assisting in destroying and tampering with evidence. The illegal firearm used in the killing was also recovered.

Police said that efforts are on to nab Rukhsana.