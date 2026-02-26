 MP News: Wife Turns Out To Be Accused In Criminal's Murder In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Wife Turns Out To Be Accused In Criminal's Murder In Mandsaur

MP News: Wife Turns Out To Be Accused In Criminal's Murder In Mandsaur

In Mandsaur, police arrested two men in the murder of criminal Wahid alias Bhayyu Lala. His wife, Rukhsana, is the main accused and absconding. Post-mortem confirmed death by gunshot, not suffocation as first claimed. Salman and Bablu allegedly destroyed evidence. The illegal pistol was recovered. Police teams are searching for Rukhsana.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 26, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
article-image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Mandsaur police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the murder of notorious criminal Wahid aka Bhayyu Lala. The deceased's wife Rukhsana, who is the main accused, is on the run.

Addressing a press conference, Additional SP Terasingh Baghel and Rural SP Hemlata Kuril said the case initially appeared to be an accidental death. On February 18, Yakub Khan of Surjani informed police that Wahid aka Bhayyu Lala (42) had allegedly died of suffocation while hiding inside a storage box due to fear of police action. At that time, his family had alleged that police had beaten him, which had resulted in his death. However, police had denied the charges.

A case was registered and an investigation began. The post-mortem examination conducted by a panel of doctors at the district hospital confirmed that the death was caused by a gunshot injury. Based on the report, police registered a murder case under relevant sections of the BNS and formed an SIT.

Wife fired in anger: ASP Hemlata Kuriel said that on the day of the incident, after a police raid, a dispute broke out between Bhaiyyu Lala and Rukhsana. Rukhsana, in a fit of rage, shot him with a 3.2mm pistol.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Demolition Debris Hits Adjacent Buildings In Ghatkopar; Developer, Contractor Booked
Mumbai News: Demolition Debris Hits Adjacent Buildings In Ghatkopar; Developer, Contractor Booked
DGCA Mandates 48-Hour Free Cancellation Window And Full Refunds For Medical Emergencies
DGCA Mandates 48-Hour Free Cancellation Window And Full Refunds For Medical Emergencies
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End; Check Scenarios
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End; Check Scenarios
PADI Introduces Hindi eLearning To Make Scuba Diving More Accessible For Indians
PADI Introduces Hindi eLearning To Make Scuba Diving More Accessible For Indians

Investigation revealed that Salman and Bablu had attempted to wipe away the blood stains inside the house after the shooting. Salman had hidden the pistol used in the incident. Salman is Rukhsana's sister's son, while Bablu is Bhayyu's brother-in-law.

After the shooting, the family took him to a quack for treatment, but by then he had already died. A preliminary examination confirmed his death, after which the family took the body back. The findings were revealed after questioning more than 20 people associated with the family.

Read Also
MP News: 8 Botswana Cheetahs To Arrive At Kuno National Park On Feb 28; CM Mohan Yadav May Release...
article-image

During investigation, Salman Khan and Bablu Khan, were arrested for allegedly assisting in destroying and tampering with evidence. The illegal firearm used in the killing was also recovered.

Police said that efforts are on to nab Rukhsana.

Follow us on