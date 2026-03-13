Indore News: Water Cannot Be Created, So It Must Be Conserved, Says IPA’s Regional Director Rahul Dhadphale |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Stressing the urgent need for sustainable water use, Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) South Regional Director Rahul Dhadphale said since water cannot be created artificially, it is essential to conserve, recycle and use available water wisely. He said effective water management and modern plumbing technologies will play a key role in helping cities tackle future water shortages.

Dhadphale was speaking at a programme held at Brilliant Convention Centre on the occasion of World Plumbing Day. The event was organised by the Indore chapter of the association and brought together experts to discuss issues related to water, sanitation and plumbing systems.

During the event, the association announced that it will send a memorandum of understanding (MoU) proposal to the Indore Municipal Corporation to promote urban water sustainability and environmental conservation in the city. The initiative proposes training programmes for municipal staff, rainwater harvesting activities and sponge city concepts, along with tree plantation, technical cooperation and public awareness campaigns to strengthen sustainable water management.

The event also featured a panel discussion on Challenges and Solutions for Sustainable Underground PHE Services. Experts discussed the growing challenges in underground water supply and sewerage networks amid rapid urban construction and highlighted the need for better planning and modern technology.

Dhadphale highlighted that modern leak-proof technologies are now available to prevent seepage in sewage and water pipelines. Using smart leak detection systems, leakages can be detected from above the ground without digging. He also said Building Information Modeling (BIM) can help engineers plan water supply and sewage lines accurately during the building design stage.