Indore News: Pipeline Work; Trenchless Mode Used | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal Commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Wednesday inspected the sewer pipeline work being carried out using the trenchless method on Chhota Bangarda Road and directed officials to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated time while maintaining quality standards.

During the visit, officials informed the commissioner that trenchless technology allows underground pipelines to be laid without extensive road excavation, thereby minimising damage to roads and reducing inconvenience to commuters and residents.

Singhal said the use of modern construction techniques such as the trenchless method helps maintain traffic movement and limits disruption in busy areas of the city. He instructed the executing agency to maintain the pace of work and ensure timely completion of the project.

The inspection was part of a review of sewerage and water management projects being implemented in the city under the Namami Gange initiative.

Singhal also reviewed the progress of sewage treatment plants (STPs) being developed at Kabitkhedi and Kila Maidan. The projects include a 120 MLD capacity plant at Kabitkhedi and a 35 MLD plant at Kila Maidan near the Mandi Sachiv office.

Officials said that under the Namami Gange programme, three STPs are being constructed in Indore at an estimated cost of ?416 crore, including a 40 MLD plant at Kanadia, keeping in view the requirements of the upcoming Simhastha.

The commissioner also inspected the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) system at Musakhedi, from where the city s water supply network is monitored.

He directed officials to ensure efficient management of water supply during the summer season.