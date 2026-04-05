Indore News: WARD 82 – Mayor Cracks Down On Poor-Quality Works | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a strict move against substandard construction, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav conducted a surprise inspection of ongoing development works in Ward 82.

The visit aimed to assess the progress and quality of infrastructure projects being executed under various civic initiatives, including the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

Accompanied by local corporator Shanu Sharma, Water Works in-charge Abhishek Sharma and Additional Municipal Commissioner Ashish Pathak, the mayor reviewed multiple sites where construction work is underway. A large number of residents were present during the inspection and raised concerns about project execution.

During the inspection, the mayor found the quality of work at several locations to be unsatisfactory. He directed officials to initiate a detailed probe into the works carried out by the concerned contractors and instructed them to ensure strict monitoring of upcoming AMRUT 2.0 projects.

Residents lodged multiple complaints about broken chambers and poor-quality construction at several sites. Taking note of these grievances, the mayor ordered a thorough investigation into the contractor s work and directed officials to block the contractor if found guilty.

Bhargav said negligence or compromise in quality would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He emphasised that development works must meet high standards and warned of strict action against those responsible for lapses.