Indore News: Varanasi Chaotic Indore ‘Holi’stically Smarter; US Traveller | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Photo: Sean, a US traveller, during the Rang Panchami Gair in Indore.

“Indore is an amazing city, very clean and very organised, and the Rang Panchami celebration here feels safe and controlled,” said Sean, a 23-year-old traveller of US-Japanese origin who came to Indore to witness the famous Rang Panchami Ger.

Sean, who runs a YouTube channel called Aimless and Shameless, travelled to India to explore different cultural festivals. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, he said attending the Rang Panchami celebrations in Indore was one of the main reasons behind his visit.

“Basically, I came here only for Rang Panchami,” he said, describing the celebration as exciting and well organised compared to his earlier experience of Holi in Varanasi.

“I went to Masan Holi in Varanasi. It felt like there was no control over the situation. Here it feels very organised,” Sean said, praising local authorities for their crowd management and cleanliness.

He also appreciated the work of civic authorities. “The government, police and administration are doing really good work managing such a huge festival. It is very impressive compared to many places,” he said.

Sean said the organisation of the event and the city’s cleanliness left a strong impression on him. “The city is so clean and organised. Compared to many places I have seen in India, Indore is very impressive. So far, it is my favourite city,” he said.

Currently staying at an Airbnb hosted by a local resident, Sean said he learned about the Rang Panchami procession through his host, who later took him to witness the celebrations. The grand Gair procession in Indore is known for large crowds, colours, music and traditional festivities, attracting thousands of locals and tourists every year.

Though it is his first visit to Indore, Sean has been exploring areas such as Vijay Nagar and Nanda Nagar on foot. He also shared his experience of Indian cuisine during his stay.

“I really like the food here. My host’s wife cooked paneer and chicken dishes for me and the cooking was excellent,” he said with a smile.

Talking about Indian spices, he joked, “The spice level is perfect. I love it, though my stomach doesn’t always agree.”

The solo traveller said he hopes to return to the city again. “Maybe next year I will come back with friends,” he added.

However, he pointed out one issue he noticed during his stay. “Indore is great, but the only problem I see is traffic,” he said.

Sean plans to stay in the city for a few more days before continuing his journey across India, documenting his experiences and cultural encounters on his YouTube channel Aimless and Shameless.