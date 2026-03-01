Indore News: ValleyNXT Launches ₹400 Crore Bharat Breakthrough Fund To Power MP Startups |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): ValleyNXT Ventures has announced the ₹400 crore 'Bharat Breakthrough Fund-I,' a SEBI-registered Category-I Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) that will invest in early-stage (seed to pre-Series A) startups.

The fund has a base corpus of ₹200 crore, with a greenshoe option of Rs.200 crore.

Fund spokesman and head of the investment committee, Anand Saklecha, explained that this is not just an investment fund, but a unique initiative based on the 'venture capital + accelerator' model.

He added, "Our model is based on the MIB framework - mentorship, investment, and business connect. We will provide startups not only capital but also structured acceleration and market access.”

Anand Saklecha said that the level of startups in Madhya Pradesh, especially Indore, is continuously improving. With improved infrastructure and increasing entrepreneurship, the city is establishing a strong national presence.

He also noted that this is Madhya Pradesh's only SEBI-approved AIF, dedicated to reshaping the state's startup ecosystem.

The fund's general partners include experienced professionals, including deeptech specialists Nikhil Agarwal, Madhupalli Vasech, CA Anand Saklecha, and Suresh Goyal.

The investment committee also includes specialists with global experience, such as former Google Global Head of Venture Capital, Apurva Chamaria.

9-month structured acceleration program

ValleyNext Ventures' 9-month physical acceleration program will be conducted in three stages - alignment, fast-track GTM, and scale-up.

It will provide startup founders with opportunities such as mentorship, governance frameworks, investor engagement, business networking, and international immersion (Singapore, London, and silicon valley).

Special Focus on DeepTech and Sustainable

The fund is sector-agnostic but will prioritize deep tech and technology-first companies. Investments will be made in sectors such as space tech, defense tech, robotics, AI/ML, health tech, cybersecurity, climate tech, green energy, and consumer technology.

According to the spokesperson, India is a global hub of technological talent but remains import-reliant in many critical technologies. Investing in IP-based deeptech startups at an early stage will be a significant step towards transforming India from a tech exporter to an innovation leader.

Investment plans in 30 startups

The fund will invest in approximately 25 to 30 startups over 3-4 years. The top 5–8 of these startups will be provided additional investment during the growth stage.

Currently, there are approximately 8,000 venture capital-supported startups in the country, with Tier-2 cities seeing a rapid increase in participation. Green technology and sustainability-based startups are seeing particular potential.

Indore emerging as innovation hub

The fund is headquartered in Indore (Scheme No. 78, Part II). This initiative will not only provide capital and guidance to local startups, but also play a key role in establishing Indore as an emerging hub for deeptech and venture investment.

Madhu Vasepalri urged investors to consider asset classes like alternative investment funds to balance their portfolios. A balanced financial portfolio contributes to superior returns and risk management.

ValleyNext Ventures’ objective is not just to invest, but to build a strong and collaborative startup ecosystem, enabling Indore and Madhya Pradesh to achieve a leading position on the national innovation map.