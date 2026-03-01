Indore News: Towering Inferno; Cops Rescue Woman, Kids | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in a house due to a short circuit in the Khajrana area, trapping a woman and her three children inside on Saturday. Prompt action by the Khajrana police station team, along with locals, helped rescue all four family members safely.

According to Khajrana police station in-charge Manoj Sendhav, the incident occurred at the residence of Dharmendra Yadav, a resident of Sanjeevani Nagar. At the time, Dharmendra’s wife Neha, 32, and their three children Avni, 12, Akshita, five, and Abhyansh, two, were inside the house.

The fire reportedly started around 11.45 am due to a short circuit in the compressor of a freezer kept inside the house. Clothes placed near the freezer caught fire, causing the flames to spread rapidly. Within a short time, the fire engulfed the house up to the second floor, while the woman and her three children were trapped on the third floor with no escape route.

Hearing their cries for help, locals immediately called the police. TI Sendhav and his team rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the blaze. With smoke filling the house and flames reaching the upper floors, rescuing the trapped family was difficult.

Police personnel used water from a storage tank inside the house, pouring buckets continuously to douse the flames. Covering their faces with wet cloths to protect themselves from the thick smoke, the police personnel entered the building and, with the help of residents, controlled the fire on both floors. After a nearly one-hour rescue operation, all four family members were brought out safely.

Fire tenders halted due to encroachment

The fire brigade was informed, but fire tenders could not reach the spot due to narrow lanes in the area. Residents told the police that illegal encroachments and extended platforms constructed outside houses blocked access for fire brigade vehicles. They said that if the police and residents had not acted swiftly, the obstruction caused by encroachments could have led to a major tragedy.

