 Indore News: Urban Dialogue 4.0 Stresses Infra Push For Indore’s Growth
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Urban Dialogue 4.0 Stresses Infra Push For Indore’s Growth

Indore News: Urban Dialogue 4.0 Stresses Infra Push For Indore’s Growth

NAREDCO’s Urban Dialogue 4.0 highlighted the need for stronger urban infrastructure to drive Madhya Pradesh’s growth. Chairman Dr Niranjan Hiranandani described Indore as the state’s growth engine and stressed policy clarity, transparency and Centre-state coordination. He cited NITI Aayog on urban GDP growth and called for planned expansion.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Urban Dialogue 4.0 Stresses Infra Push For Indore’s Growth |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): NAREDCO’s Urban Dialogue 4.0 underscored the need to strengthen urban infrastructure to accelerate planned development across Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing stakeholders, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Chairman Dr Niranjan Hiranandani said Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing real estate markets and has the potential to become Central India’s leading hub. He described Indore as the state’s growth engine and called for structured policy dialogue to guide its future expansion.

Dr Hiranandani said that despite high property taxes, the state has not consistently ranked among the top tax-collecting states, indicating scope for policy reforms and clearer vision. Citing NITI Aayog, he said urban GDP growth is five times higher than in rural areas, making cities central to India’s development trajectory. He referred to the first National Housing Policy introduced during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure and highlighted progress under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Read Also
MP News: 635 Km Indore Pipeline 20 Years Old Or More, Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash...
article-image

Emphasising coordination between the Centre and the state, he said transparency, policy clarity and infrastructure investment are essential for sustainable urban growth.

FPJ Shorts
India-Israel 'Special Strategic Partnership' To Accelerate $500 Billion Electronics Manufacturing Goal By 2030-31: ICEA
India-Israel 'Special Strategic Partnership' To Accelerate $500 Billion Electronics Manufacturing Goal By 2030-31: ICEA
Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor Of A Building; Boyfriend Among 2 Held
Odisha Shocker: Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor Of A Building; Boyfriend Among 2 Held
Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Actress Stealing The Show In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Poster Featuring Vivek Oberoi
Who Is Aishwarya Desai? Actress Stealing The Show In Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit Poster Featuring Vivek Oberoi
Mumbai Weather Update February 28, 2026: City Sees Sunny Skies & Warmer Temperatures; AQI Climbs Back To ‘Moderate’ After Brief ‘Good’ Spell
Mumbai Weather Update February 28, 2026: City Sees Sunny Skies & Warmer Temperatures; AQI Climbs Back To ‘Moderate’ After Brief ‘Good’ Spell

NAREDCO MP Chapter President Vivek Dammani highlighted the need for planned expansion, noting challenges in executing projects beyond city limits.

Follow us on