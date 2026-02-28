Indore News: Urban Dialogue 4.0 Stresses Infra Push For Indore’s Growth |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): NAREDCO’s Urban Dialogue 4.0 underscored the need to strengthen urban infrastructure to accelerate planned development across Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing stakeholders, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) Chairman Dr Niranjan Hiranandani said Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing real estate markets and has the potential to become Central India’s leading hub. He described Indore as the state’s growth engine and called for structured policy dialogue to guide its future expansion.

Dr Hiranandani said that despite high property taxes, the state has not consistently ranked among the top tax-collecting states, indicating scope for policy reforms and clearer vision. Citing NITI Aayog, he said urban GDP growth is five times higher than in rural areas, making cities central to India’s development trajectory. He referred to the first National Housing Policy introduced during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure and highlighted progress under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Emphasising coordination between the Centre and the state, he said transparency, policy clarity and infrastructure investment are essential for sustainable urban growth.

NAREDCO MP Chapter President Vivek Dammani highlighted the need for planned expansion, noting challenges in executing projects beyond city limits.