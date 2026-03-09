Indore News: Up To 100% Interest Waiver On Electricity Cases In Lok Adalat |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Consumers in electricity-related disputes with the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company can avail up to a 100% waiver on interest on pending dues in the National Lok Adalat on Saturday.

The Lok Adalat will offer electricity consumers an opportunity to settle pending disputes through mutual agreement and receive financial relief.

Cases related to electricity theft and other irregularities registered under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003 will be resolved through compromise. Consumers with pending cases or those under trial in special courts have been urged to approach their respective electricity zones, distribution centres or vigilance offices to settle matters and avoid further legal action.

According to the West Discom, relief will be provided to low-tension category consumers, including domestic and agricultural consumers, non-domestic users with loads up to five kilowatts, and industrial consumers with loads up to 10 horsepower.

At the pre-litigation stage, consumers will receive a 30% concession on the assessed civil liability amount along with a 100% waiver on interest.

At the litigation stage, a 20% concession on the assessed civil liability will be granted along with a 100% waiver on interest charged due to delayed payment.

The Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company stated that the benefits in the Lok Adalat will be available under certain terms and conditions and will apply only to cases where the assessed civil liability amount is up to Rs10 lakh. Consumers have been encouraged to take advantage of the scheme and resolve pending cases through the Lok Adalat.

Rs 31 crore surcharge waiver

Meanwhile, the Energy Department s Samadhan Scheme, which offers relief to consumers with electricity bills pending for three months or more, will remain effective until March 31.

So far, around 7.4 lakh consumers in western Madhya Pradesh have benefited from the scheme, receiving a total surcharge waiver of Rs31 crore. Under the scheme, consumers are being offered a 50% to 90% surcharge waiver until the end of March.

The initiative has helped West Discom collect around Rs208 crore in revenue. Among districts, Indore recorded the highest participation, with about 91,000 consumers receiving relief. After Indore, the highest number of beneficiaries were from Khargone, Ujjain, Ratlam and Barwani districts. Electricity officials have appealed to consumers to take advantage of the scheme before the March 31 deadline.