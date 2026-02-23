Indore News: Transco Bans Use Of Cellphones During Maintenance Work | AI-Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Reinforcing its commitment to workplace safety, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) has made its ‘zero accident policy’ a core part of its organizational work culture, introducing strict safety protocols - including a complete ban on mobile phone use during maintenance work at substations and transmission lines.

Under the new safety regime, mobile phones are mandatorily deposited with the control room shift in-charge or the concerned supervisor before the commencement of any maintenance activity, ensuring full concentration and eliminating distractions during critical operations.

MP Transco has also enforced rigorous pre-maintenance procedures across all worksites. Before starting any task, the concerned technical staff prepare a detailed Single Line Diagram to assess potential risks and identify safety requirements.

This is followed by a comprehensive technical briefing and a structured ‘pep talk,’ during which safety standards, live equipment status, work-area sensitivity, and required precautions are thoroughly discussed.

Mandatory safety measures such as proper earthing of the work area and double verification of safety compliance are strictly implemented before work begins, officials said.

In addition, the company has introduced an innovative system of rotating maintenance team leaders. This initiative aims to promote leadership development, accountability, and teamwork among employees, while further strengthening adherence to safety norms.

Officials stated that these measures have significantly reduced accident risks and are playing a key role in fostering a strong culture of safety, discipline and responsibility across the organisation.