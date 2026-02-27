 Indore News: Traffic Police Tow Away Wrongly Parked Vehicles
Traffic police removed vehicles wrongly parked by flower shops and auto dealers on Khatiwala Tank Road on Thursday. Special patrol teams across four traffic zones used public announcements, body cameras, cranes and wheel locks to act against violators, issuing challans and towing vehicles to ease congestion. Police also held a meeting with traders from Greater Kailash Road to Anand Bazar

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 12:53 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic cops removed vehicles belonging to flower shops and auto dealers wrongly parked in Khatiwala Tank Road on Thursday.

According to police, special patrol teams have been deployed across all four traffic zones of the city. Their aim is to reduce traffic pressure in busy markets and main roads by controlling illegal and unplanned parking.  

Using public announcement systems, body-worn cameras, cranes, wheel locks and support vehicles, the police first warned drivers and explained the rules. When violations continued, challans were issued, and vehicles were towed or wheel-locked.

Due to these actions, traffic flow improved in many crowded areas, and pedestrians and motorists experienced less congestion.  

Police hold meeting with shopkeepers, traders

To improve traffic flow and ensure safer roads, the traffic police held a meeting with shopkeepers, traders and residents from Greater Kailash Road to the Anand Bazar area as part of a no-parking awareness campaign.

During the meeting, traffic officials explained how illegal parking in no-parking zones causes traffic jams and affects daily business and movement. They shared examples from busy areas like Rajwada and Jail Road, where public cooperation has already helped improve traffic conditions.

Officials pointed out that on the Greater Kailash to Anand Bazar stretch, vehicles are often parked in two or three lines, creating major traffic problems.

Citizens were requested to park only in designated parking areas and avoid stopping vehicles on the roadside. The shopkeepers and residents present at the meeting assured full cooperation. They said they would spread awareness through local WhatsApp groups and encourage others to follow parking rules.

