Indore News: Traffic Crackdown Nets 400+, City Sees Enforcement Surge | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To enhance road safety, additional commissioner of police RK Singh and DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi chaired a review meeting on Sunday and issued strict directives to traffic patrolling and wheel-lock teams.

Following the meeting, traffic personnel were deployed across major city intersections, leading to a large-scale enforcement drive against violations. More than 400 commuters were booked for offences such as blocking left turns, no-parking violations and negligent driving. Hundreds of vehicles were also removed from no-parking zones using cranes and wheel locks.

Officials reviewed the performance of teams and emphasised a shift from managing parking to enforcing moving violations. The focus was on clearing left turns to ensure smooth traffic flow, taking action against wrong-side driving and penalising mobile phone use while driving.

Patrolling teams carried out checks across four traffic zones to curb illegal parking and reckless driving.

In Traffic Zone 1, monitoring was conducted from Bada Ganpati to Tori Corner, Kalani Nagar, Airport Road, Imli Bazar, Antim Chauraha and the stretch from Marimata to Banganga.

In Traffic Zone 2, action was taken on Medanta Road, near C21 Mall, from Malwa Mill to Patnipura, Bhamori, Pardeshipura to LIG, Rasoma and Vijay Nagar.

In Traffic Zone 3, teams cleared roads from Palasia to Regal Square, Dawa Bazar, Kothari Market, Jail Road, and from the High Court to Janjeerwala Square and 56 Dukan.

In Traffic Zone 4, enforcement was carried out from Tower Square to Khatiwala Tank, Yeshwant Road, Sarafa Bazar, Shakar Gali, Jawahar Marg, and from Narsingh Bazar to Cloth Market and Gorakund.